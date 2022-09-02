NEWPORT—A call from the Walmart SuperCenter to report an alleged shoplifting incident on Monday led to a police pursuit that extended into Sevier County.
On Monday afternoon, a man who was identified as 32-year-old Bobby R. Lewis allegedly loaded more than $600 of merchandise into a tote and tried to take it out of the store without paying. Loss prevention approached the man, and he fled the store, leaving the tote behind.
At about 7 on Monday evening, he returned to the store and decided to try to steal merchandise once again. He got over $200 of merchandise but was noticed by loss prevention again. Lewis ran from the store and got into a silver 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser convertible that was waiting outside.
The PT Cruiser was later seen in the Bojangles parking lot, and the Newport Police Department pursued the vehicle southbound on Cosby Highway. The pursuit continued into Cosby, turning onto Jones Cove Road. A rear tire burst on Lewis’s vehicle, leaving the vehicle running on three tires and a rim.
Lewis drove the PT Cruiser around a traffic barrier where work crews were present working on the washed-out bridge on Jones Cove Road near Wilhite Road. Lewis then turned onto Wilhite Road and headed toward English Mountain.
Lewis crashed the vehicle into a utility pole off Chestnut Ridge Court. He had two passengers in the vehicle, Rheannon Renay Black, 45, and Joshua Lee Moore, 25. All three occupants of the vehicle were brought back to Cocke County where they were booked into the Cocke County Jail.
Merchandise reportedly in the tote of items that Lewis was trying to take out of the store included Dawn dish soap, bug spray, flea medication, mouse traps, Lysol, Windex, locks, men’s clothing, women’s clothing, tools, boots, and other items.
Moore’s backpack, which was in the backseat where he was sitting, contained new clothing items that still had the tags attached.
Lewis faces multiple charges, including two counts of theft of property of less than $1,000, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving on a suspended or revoked license, unlawful drug paraphernalia, DUI, and evading arrest. Heroin was found in the vehicle, so Lewis was also charged with manufacture, deliver, or sale of Schedule I narcotics.
Black had a felony warrant for her arrest out of Sevier County and she was also charged with criminal conspiracy for the Walmart theft as well as evading arrest. Moore was charged with criminal conspiracy for the Wal-Mart theft.
