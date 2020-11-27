NEWPORT—A Newport man is facing an several charges including statutory rape following an investigation by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office identified the male as Clyde Austin Webster, 28, Old Solomon Ferry Road.
Last month, Captain Detective Eric Ramsey said he received a DCS referral complaint regarding a 15-year-old female who was allegedly involved with Webster.
Det. Ramsey said as he began to investigate the case, he learned that Webster had been going to Cocke County High School “pretending” to be the juvenile’s father and reportedly signing her father’s name to check her out of school.
Det. Ramsey then issued four warrants for contributing to the delinquency of a minor for Webster.
Webster was taken into custody on Saturday, Nov. 21 after he wrecked his vehicle on Point Pleasant Road.
According to the report, on November 25, detectives interviewed Webster and he reportedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with the 15-year-old victim. Webster was then additionally charged with statutory rape.
