Concerns over subdivision regulations were hashed out once again last week as the County General Committee met with a large group of residents.
Michael McCarter spoke to the committee saying he has issues with the policies that are within the 40 page subdivision regulations document used by the Regional Planning Commission.
Many residents feel as if they will never be able to subdivide their land to pass to future generations if they must abide by the regulations.
Phil Morgan, chair of the Planning Commission, attended Tuesday’s meeting and tried to address some of the concerns.
Morgan also provided documentation from the State that outlined the creation of the commission, as well as the authorization given to the body on July 12, 1978.
The document that Morgan shared from the State said, “State of Tennessee regional planning commissions are created by the State through the Local Government Planning Advisory Committee located under the umbrella of the Department of Economic and Community Development.”
“The county legislative body was not authorized over the adoption or amendment, and enforcement of the subdivision regulations. The Cocke County Regional Planning Commission originally adopted the Subdivision Regulations on July 12, 1978 and did not require approval from the CLB."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.