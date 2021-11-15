A newly enacted law seeking to block most Tennessee schools from implementing mask mandates will continue to be put on hold as a federal lawsuit moves forward, a judge determined Monday.
The move marks the latest flurry of confusion over the contentious statute signed last Friday by Republican Gov. Bill Lee. While the law banned several COVID-19 prevention efforts, questions over applying to the monthslong legal battle over school mask requirements has become the top fight.
Over the weekend, U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw ordered the status quo to be maintained for the plaintiffs seeking to overturn the school mask mandate ban. According to court documents, the plaintiffs consist of eight students ages 7 to 14 who have disabilities — making them more vulnerable to serious illness or death if they get COVID-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said. Yet questions remain if the halt applies statewide or just to the school districts of the plaintiffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.