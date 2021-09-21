Jones Nature Center will come alive this Saturday for the 4th annual Del Rio Elementary School Bluegrass and BBQ event.
There will be live music, a fall carnival, car show and cornhole tournament.
Entertainment for this year’s event includes the John Curtis Mooneyham Band, 10 Penny Drive, Hailey Bradley, Chloe Sutton, Andre & Vera Pratt and Del Rio’s After School Choir. Bring your chairs and enjoy the music.
Admission is $5 for adults and children under 13 are free. All proceeds go to benefit the school. Jones Nature Center is located at 115 Flat Rock Way in Del Rio.
