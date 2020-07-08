NEWPORT—The Cocke County Recreation Board met Monday evening at the County Recreation building where they voted to review the board’s policies and procedures, as well as the director’s job description. Members also voted to accept more applications for the director position.
The meeting lasted a mere half hour and all board members were present.
Under the new business line item was a discussion regarding resumes received for Cocke County Recreation Director. The position is currently vacant after the board voted to fire former Director Brian Evans during their June meeting. Scottie Thornton is currently the interim director.
Board Chairman Butch Phillips announced he has received three “legal” resumes, in which the candidates submitted a resume before the deadline. Phillips also said one resume was submitted past the deadline but he did not accept it.
During the discussion, board member Jason Grooms suggested tabling the hiring of a new director until the board’s policies and director’s responsibilities could be updated.
Grooms elaborated and said the board should consider reviewing their policies and procedures, the director’s job description and extend the deadline to accept more applications.
Phillips added the board went by basic guidelines given by Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger. Those guidelines recommended that an applicant be at least 18-years-old, have a valid Driver’s License and consent to a background check and pass a drug screen.
The board voted to hold a workshop next Sunday, July 19, where they will review procedures. The workshop will be held at 2 p.m. at the Cocke County Recreation building.
In other news, Thornton announced several updates and renovations being made to facilities. According to Thornton, new cameras, computer system and a new window have been installed at the recreation building. In addition, concession stands at Edgemont, Northwest and Parrottsville are being renovated.
Thornton also advised there are sign-up sheets for flag football and softball. Thornton said at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he is only accepting applications. No money is being collected in the event the leagues are canceled.
