Donation
Buy Now

CCHS, MWA partnership raises $5,000 for athletic department Modern Woodmen Chapter 18180 recently partnered with CCHS Athletic Department in a golf tournament to raise moneys for the athletic department. The fundraiser raised a total of $5,051.74 and with the $2,500 match from MWA, a new total of $7,551.74. MWA representative Faye Fish presented the check to Coach Mitzy Hall, Athletic Director AC Willis, Principal Gail Burchette, Coach Casey Ragan and Coach Randy West.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.