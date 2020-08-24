NEWPORT—News broke late Monday afternoon that the closure of the ConAgra plant in Newport would be delayed for several months according to a company spokesperson.
The facility was scheduled to close in January of 2021.
An increase in demand for products has pushed things back until late summer or early fall of 2021.
"Conagra Brands is extending operations at the Newport, TN, facility," said Terah Fox, Communication and External Relations Manager for the company.
"The facility is now expected to close sometime in late summer/early fall 2021, to accommodate increased demand."
The initial decision to close the facility was made in January of this year.
A press release during that time said the decision was made "in an effort to optimize the recently expanded network of plants and improve efficiency."
A review of operating costs across the business was made during that time "in an effort to become more lean, efficient and productive."
A news release in June of this year showed the company has seen a significant increase in profit due to increased need for food items during the pandemic.
"The impact that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the company's fiscal 2021 consolidated results remains uncertain. The company does expect retail and foodservice demand levels to trend toward historical norms as the fiscal year progresses.
"However, the degree and timing of changes in retail and foodservice demand levels are difficult to predict with enough certainty to provide a full-year outlook at this time.
"To-date in the first quarter, the company has continued to see a significant increase in demand in its retail business. The company has also continued to see reduced demand for its foodservice products when compared to pre-COVID-19 pandemic demand levels. COVID-19 related costs have also continued to impact the business."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.