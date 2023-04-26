A 3-year-old child suffered significant injuries from a pit bull attack on Sunday that could have been even worse if she had not been rescued by the dog’s owners, who took action to save her.

According to a Newport Police Department report, Sgt. Justin Vinson responded to the Newport Medical Center and spoke to Samantha Olson, the child’s mother. She advised her daughter was at a neighbor’s house playing in the yard when the pit bull attacked her daughter, grabbed her by the right upper arm and began biting and throwing her around.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.