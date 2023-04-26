A 3-year-old child suffered significant injuries from a pit bull attack on Sunday that could have been even worse if she had not been rescued by the dog’s owners, who took action to save her.
According to a Newport Police Department report, Sgt. Justin Vinson responded to the Newport Medical Center and spoke to Samantha Olson, the child’s mother. She advised her daughter was at a neighbor’s house playing in the yard when the pit bull attacked her daughter, grabbed her by the right upper arm and began biting and throwing her around.
Olson said the owners of the dog, the Pittenturfs, came out of their house and grabbed the dog and pried its mouth open to free the child’s arm. Mrs. Olson then immediately took her daughter to the Newport Medical Center emergency room where she was temporarily bandaged and then transported to Children’s Hospital in Knoxville for further medical care.
While at the Newport ER, Sutton reports the victim’s right upper arm and left hand were already bandaged. He was shown pictures of the wounds by the child’s mother and there were several large puncture wounds to the right upper arm in addition to numerous scratches, lacerations and abrasions. The large puncture wounds were large enough to be able to see exposed muscle tissue.
The mother and father of the victim told Sutton the dog had been killed by its owner, Casey Pittenturf, shortly after the attack occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.