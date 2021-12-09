COCKE COUNTY—Mark Strange of Newport is announcing his candidacy for Cocke County General Sessions Court Judge in the May 2022 Republican Primary.
Mark was born and raised in Newport, graduating from Cocke County High School. Upon graduation from Cocke County High School in 1990, Mark enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served from 1990 to 1998.
Mark is a veteran of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, serving at many duty stations both stateside and overseas. Early in his Air Force career, Mark performed duties as a Security Police Law Enforcement Specialist and was later selected for a Special Duty Assignment as a Military Training Instructor at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, “The Gateway to the Air Force”, where he trained newly enlisted members of the United States Air Force. While enlisted in the Air Force, Mark completed Airman Leadership School as an Honor Graduate and was awarded Unit Airman of the Quarter several times.
Upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1998, Mark returned home to Newport, accepting a position with the Newport Police Department, where he served from his hiring in September of 1998 until the spring of 2001. His duties with the Newport Police Department included working in the patrol division and also working as the Newport Housing Authority Liaison.
In May 2001, Strange accepted a position with the Gatlinburg Police Department where he was employed until January of 2015. His assignments with the Gatlinburg Police Department included work in the Patrol Division and as a School Resource Officer.
Mark was also assigned to the Gatlinburg Police Department Tactical Response Team as a sniper. While a School Resource Officer, he completed certification in Nashville as an Instructor of the world-renowned D.A.R.E. Program.
Mark is a 2008 graduate of Tusculum University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Organizational Management. Upon completion of his coursework at Tusculum University, he applied and was accepted to the Lincoln Memorial University – Duncan School of Law in Knoxville. He worked full-time as a Police Officer in Gatlinburg while attending night classes at the Knoxville campus for four years.
He graduated from the Duncan School of Law in the spring of 2014. Upon successfully completing the Tennessee Bar Exam, Mark accepted a position in January of 2015 with the 4th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, assigned to the Cocke County office. Mark continues to serve in that capacity today, prosecuting cases locally.
Mark’s community involvement runs deep, as he has coached youth sports in Cocke County since he was in high school, only interrupted by his military service. Mark has served as both an assistant and head coach with the Newport Roosters football program, to include both the grasscutter and the super-grasscutter programs. He has served as a head baseball coach with the Smoky Mountain Little League program in Newport.
He has also been involved with the Smoky Mountain Little League Softball program as an assistant softball coach. Mark served as an assistant coach with the Cocke County Lady Red Middle School Softball Program from 2018 until 2020, assuming duties as the head coach of the program in the spring of 2020, a position he currently still proudly holds. He served as a basketball official with the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association from 1999 – 2019, and was selected to officiate the Boy’s State Basketball Tournament in 2011.
Mark is the son of Chuck and Linda Strange. He and his wife Amber Bryant Strange, the daughter of Pam Jinks and granddaughter of Leon and Bea Bryant reside in Newport, Tennessee. They are the proud parents of Elizabeth, Alex, Keelie, Kylie, Carson and Brookelyn, and are blessed with two grandchildren, Connor and Kaydence.
Strange stated, “I was born and raised in Cocke County and I deeply care about this community and its citizens. My adult life has been rooted in the service of my country, my state, and my community. I would be honored to continue my decades of service as the General Sessions Court Judge in Cocke County, Tennessee, my home. I look forward to meeting and speaking with as many Cocke Countians as possible before the election. My family and I humbly ask for your vote and support.”
