COCKE COUNTY—Deputy Zachary Magouirk was dispatched to the area of Wiley Town Road on reports of domestic violence. The caller stated that a male subject in a black Ford was attempting to run over a female who had gotten out of the vehicle.
Magouirk made contact with the vehicle and spoke to the passenger, Mandy Turner, who stated that the driver of the vehicle, Eric Click, assaulted her several times by striking her in the face and shaking her by the back of her neck.
Magouirk noted that Turner did have several injuries on her arms, back and legs as a result of the assault. Click was charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping, Interference with an Emergency Call, Sale, Delivery, Manufacture or Possession of Drugs, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Use and Act and Counterfeiting.
