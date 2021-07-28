A recent analysis shows that for every dollar Tennessee is investing into Agricultural Enterprise Fund (AEF) projects, $17.55 is returned to local economies. A University of Tennessee study reviewed projected economic effect of AEF projects when leveraged with the investments by agribusiness firms statewide to determine the impact of the fund.
AEF awards grants to starting or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses in Tennessee, and supports Governor Lee’s priorities in rural areas. Awards are made to those who demonstrate a potential for measurable impact on local farm income, access to markets, increased capacity, or agricultural innovation. Priority is given to businesses located in or adjacent to economically at-risk or distressed counties.
In total, AEF has awarded nearly $5.3 million in funding to Tennessee businesses, leveraging more than $82 million in agriculture and forest-product economic development since the program’s launch.
The next Agricultural Enterprise Fund deadline is Sept. 1, 2021, and the application for the program is available now online. You will find more information about AEF at www.tn.gov/aef or by emailing Will Freeman at william.h.freeman@tn.gov.
