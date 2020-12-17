COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County School System has released a tentative schedule for the beginning of the second semester.
Select students will return to the class room on January 6, as an A-B schedule will be utilized by the system.
Students will spend two days in the classroom and Fridays will remain remote learning days.
On January 19 all students will return to a normal schedule.
These plans are dependent upon COVID-19 numbers in the community.
The tentative schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, January 6th – Group A Students
Thursday, January 7th – Group B Students
Friday, January 8th – Remote Friday (many schools are distributing devices this day)
Monday, January 11th and Tuesday, January 12th – Group A Students
Wednesday, January 13th and Thursday, January 14th – Group B Students
Friday, January 15th – Remote Friday
Monday, January 18th – Holiday
Tuesday, January 19th – All Students Return to Normal Scheduling
Friday, January 22nd – Remote Friday
Friday, January 29th – Remote Friday
Check newportplaintalk.com and future editions of the newspaper for updates to this schedule.
