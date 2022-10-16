NEWPORT — The Cocke County Board of Education met Thursday evening and approved several purchases and discussed the use of funds from grants.
Board member John Johnson was absent. Board member Jimmy Stokely attended via phone. All other board members were in attendance.
CTE Director Donnie Frazier and Eric Ellison discussed how grant funds from the state for the Innovative School Models program would be used. Every high school in the state that applied received $1 million — regardless of size. Middle schools were funded based on size with larger schools receiving $500,000 and smaller schools receiving $200,000. The funds must be spent within a four-year timeframe. All funds could be spent the first year, but he explained they had allotted one-fourth of the funds for each of the four years in the plan.
Frazier explained only 10% of the funds could be used on a capital project. On the high school level, he said those projects would include a veterinary science lab, or a barn, for Cocke County High School and renovations to a home economics classroom for a culinary program for the hospitality class at Cosby High School.
He said other funds will be used for upgrading labs, purchasing a bus for CTE at each high school, and focusing on work-based learning.
Ellison explained all together the middle schools would receive $3 million, but each school could only use their allotted share of the funding. He explained the plan had to account for the funds at each school and how those funds were specifically used.
He explained that the goal was to make a seamless transition from middle school to high school, and plans include a career exploration program for sixth graders and a CTE center for seventh and eighth graders.
The goal is to introduce students to careers in middle school, and then train them in high school so they can graduate with a set of skills to get them on the path to success in a career field.
“Vocational education is expensive, and we used to struggle to find the funds we needed. Right now, I would say we are blessed with money for projects,” said Frazier.
Special Education Supervisor/Homebound Coordinator/Federal Programs Coordinator Patricia Ellison explained that projects could be moved from ESSER 2.0 funding to ESSER 3.0 funding to ensure that the ESSER 2.0 funds were used before the deadline and to speed up the purchase of the Western Plaza shopping center. $1,510,978.21 will be used from ESSER 2.0 with the remaining $89,021.73 coming from ESSER 3.0 funds. The board voted to approve the change to the use of the funds.
Assistant Director Casey Kelley told the board that the policy for corporal punishment needs to be updated to comply with the new law. He explained that corporal punishment is legal, and the policy needs to include specific guidelines regarding students with disabilities.
He also reported that the school system is having tabletop exercises to improve school safety and to prepare should there be a specific event arise. The exercises are held in conjunction with first responders and other agencies. He said he has been pleased with the results and learning experiences that the exercises have brought thus far.
The following requests for travel were approved:
• Newport Grammar School seventh graders to Walters State with the user responsible for driver pay, mileage and related expenses on Nov. 15.
• Approve an out-of-state field trip for the wrestling trip to a match at Swain County High School in Bryson City, NC, on Nov. 19.
• Approve an out-of-state field trip for CCHS girls’ and boys’ basketball teams and cheer team to Robbinsville High School in Robbinsville, NC, on Jan. 18, 2023, and Asheville High School in Asheville, NC, on Dec. 20 with a county-owned bus being used for both trips. Chaperones to be approved — with completed background checks — include Casey Ragan, Darrell Lane, Scottie Thornton, Kurt Brooks, Chris Mintz, Rory Welch, Boddie Bible, Erin Moore, Regina Lane, and Jayla Ragan.
In other business, the board approved the following consent agenda:
Approved adoptions, updates, or changes in the Cocke County School Board policies as recommended by the Tennessee School Board Association – 6.200 attendance, 4.205 enrollment in advance courses, 4.406, use of the internet, and 4.605 graduation requirements.
Approved the request for the Cocke County School System to enter into a cooperative purchasing agreement with the Sevier County School System to purchase technology.
Approved a trip request from Dr. Clay Blazer and Nancy Brawley to attend NCSS-National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dec. 1-4.
Approved Karen Howard and Dr. Shannon Grooms to attend the NAEYC Conference in Washington, D.C., Nov. 15-19 with funds from ARP IDEA and Title I.
Approved the transfer of Christopher, Jacob and Remington Maxwell from Smoky Mountain Elementary to Cosby Elementary. Both principals signed the transfer form.
Approved the transfer of Nevaeh Deardorff from CCHS to CHS. Both principals signed the transfer form.
Approved the transfer of Nathaniel Murphy from CHS to CCHS. Both principals signed the transfer form.
Approved Centerview fifth through eighth grade Honors Club trip to Georgia and Florida, May 9-12, 2023. A county bus will not be used, and prior to the trip a list of background checked will be submitted to the board for approval.
Approved the CCHS NJROTC trip to the Mayport, Florida, Naval Base for an orientation visit Nov. 1-4. Chaperones with background checks are Misty Benton, Lt. Col. William Ivory, and Chief Rodriguez. A county-owned bus will be used.
Approved several fundraiser requests for several schools and organizations.
Approved four requests from NGS for county bus use with the user paying mileage, the driver, and associated expenses.
Approved facility use from the following – Northwest School by Faith, Hope, and Love Church for Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 29; First Baptist Church use of Parrottsville School on Oct. 26; and CCHS parking lot by Cocke County Recreation Department for Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 29.
Approved Jude Oliva’s eligibility to play basketball at Northwest School.
Approved the transfer of Lucas and Oakley Dixon from Cosby to Grassy Fork Elementary School. Both principals signed the transfer form. Students are to begin Grassy Fork on Oct. 17 pending the outcome of Oct. 14.
In other business, the board approved the following:
The purchase of 10 mini education packs from Sphero to support the STEM initiative in elementary schools. The total cost will be $12,990 plus shipping with funding from Title IV.
Approved the purchase of two minivans for CCHS and CHS driver education programs. The funds will come from transportation with no more than $25,000 per van.
Approved the request to purchase a 2020 Chevrolet truck from Reeder Chevrolet for $47,200 from the transportation funds for use by the Transportation Department.
Approved purchasing items from the State of Tennessee purchasing contracts.
Approved yearly membership and purchasing items through Soursewell Purchasing Cooperative, Buy Board Purchasing Cooperative, and PEPPM Purchasing Cooperative.
Approved the purchase of two vans to be utilized by the Special Education WBL. The vans will be purchased through the state contract with the total cost for both to not exceed $80,000. Funds will come from the ARP IDEA grant.
The transfer of Bailey, Josie and Cidney Riddle from Del Rio to Edgemont Elementary School was approved. Both principals signed the transfer papers.
The board discussed an alternate date for the November board meeting because it is the same date as the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) meeting. The board tentatively set the meeting for Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.