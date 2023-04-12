Cocke County Sheriff Deputy Rodney Hazelwood was dispatched Saturday to Newport Medical Center regarding a woman in the birthing center who was claiming to have been assaulted.
According to Hazelwood’s report, a nurse advised that a woman, Summer Howard, 21, said she had been assaulted. Howard told Deputy Hazelwood that on Saturday at around 3 a.m. at an unknown address, she was assaulted by a man she identified as Randal Jones, whom she said was driving a black Chevrolet pickup.
Howard said Jones punched her several times during that incident and she said Jones assaulted her again at around 7:30 a.m. and told Deputy Hazelwood he threw her off the porch at the same unknown residence. Howard stated she is 21 weeks pregnant.
Howard, per the report, stated she and a friend, Jakira Wilson, went to the movies on Friday and when they left they went to McDonald’s in Newport and came in contact with Jones, who then followed them to the residence where Howard reports she was then assaulted.
Bruises were noted on the inside of Howard’s right upper arm. She also claimed Jones is a suspect in a rape case in which she was the victim in Bell County, Kentucky. However, Bell County advised it was unable to locate the information without a case number. Howard advised she did not have the case number and that it occurred 5-6 months earlier.
Howard was advised a report would be made on the assault and if she wished to press charges, she would have to come to the courthouse.
Newport Medical Center was working getting Howard into SafeSpace.
