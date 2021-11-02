The county’s active COVID case count is down to 123 as of October 29. Six new COVID cases were reported for the day, bringing the county’s case total to 7,415. In the seven days prior to October 29, there were 65 new cases reported.
A total of 50% of Cocke County’s citizens have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 45.7% are fully vaccinated.
In the last seven days, there have been 7,707 new COVID cases reported to the CDC for Tennessee. In those seven days, there have been 193 COVID-related fatalities in the state, bringing the all-time total to 16,351 Tennessean lives lost as a result of the virus.
