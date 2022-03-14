The Unaka Ranger District of the Cherokee National Forest invites the public to attend an open house regarding the conceptual plans for converting Houston Valley Recreation Area to a reservation-based, equestrian-themed group camp.
In 2019, Houston Valley Recreation Area experienced severe flood damage to the interior roads and entryway bridge. Due to public safety concerns, Houston Valley was closed to camping which still remains in effect.
The conceptual Houston Valley design plan also incorporates around 15 miles of new construction as well as possible decommissioning and relocations of existing National Forest System Trail. Some of these trails would lead directly out of the Houston Valley Recreation Area and would provide for a new loop opportunity.
The Open House is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 17, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Houston Valley Recreation Area – 1090 Highway 107, Del Rio, and will be held outdoors rain or shine. Bathroom facilities are currently non-functioning so please plan accordingly.
