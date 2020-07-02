COCKE COUNTY—The Coronavirus has changed our daily lives and led to a new normal after months of isolation.
Many events celebrating our country’s independence have been canceled this year due to COVID-19, but two of the mainstay events in Cocke County will be held.
The town of Parrottsville will hold its annual Fireworks Showcase at dark on July 4.
This year the celebration will be different in the fact that many of the activities associated with the event will not occur.
The annual parade before the event has been canceled, as have the beauty pageants. The town’s inflatable slides and bounce houses will not be used.
Access to Parrottsville Elementary will be limited to sponsors only this year.
All others who wish to watch the fireworks display can do so from the properties surrounding the school. Mayor Dewayne Daniel said local landowners will allow their property to be used for parking on the evening of the event.
The fireworks can also be seen from downtown Parrottsville as well as Highway 321.
Social distancing is encouraged at the event, and Daniel hopes that individuals will remain with their families or in their vehicles. He also asks for patience as guests find parking spots before the event.
Masks will not be required, but usage of them is encouraged.
“Hopefully our event can help boost the morale of the people in the community,” Daniel said.
“The show will be the same as in years past, and we’ll start shooting the fireworks just after dark. I want to say a big thank you to our sponsors who helped make this possible.”
Another event that always attracts a crowd is the fireworks event put on by the Cosby Volunteer Fire Department.
The VFD has modified their event as well due to COVID-19 fears.
This year’s event will be held on July 4 at the VFD’s substation on Armory Road in Newport.
The free event will feature fireworks only this year. There will be no food items sold and no auction.
Guests are encouraged to remain in their vehicles before and during the event to follow social distancing guidelines.
The fireworks show will begin at dark, but guests can show up to find a parking spot any time before the event.
Debbie Parks, Cosby VFD board member, said it is important for the department to provide an event like this that is free to the public.
“This is a good thing for the people, and we want them to know we are still here for them. People are used to us having this event, so we wanted to make sure we provided it to the public for free.”
The celebration usually serves as a fundraising event for the VFD. The department is not asking for donations, but members of the public can give to the VFD if they would like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.