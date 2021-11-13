NEWPORT—Bidding has begun for the Annual Boys & Girls Club Auction. The auction will be held online again this year following the success of last year’s auction, and due to precautionary COVID-19 measures.
The online auction link is available now, and will be until Monday, December 6. Local bidders can still pay cash or with a check after the auction is complete, and items will be available for scheduled pick-up or shipping.
This is a very important fundraising event for the club and an event that so many sponsors and community members look forward to each year. Part of the reason this event is still so success is because of the hard-working staff, volunteers, board members and sponsors who find so much value in the club and the hard work it takes to keep it going.
All of the bargains for this year’s auction can be found at onlinefundraiser.events/NPOnlineAuction. Visit the website and grab a bargain today.
For more information, contact Will Marshall at 423-623-6536.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.