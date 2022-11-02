NEWPORT — Early Voting will end Thursday, Nov. 3, for the November General Election.
This election is the State and Federal General Election (midterm), city of Newport Election, town of Parrottsville Election, and the District 3 CLB Post 2 Runoff.
All Cocke County registered voters may vote early through Thursday at the early voting site at 157 Western Plaza in Newport. Early voting is open 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. through Thursday.
Through Monday evening, 3,044 had cast an early voting or absentee ballot in Cocke County.
Voters can see a sample ballot online at CockeCountyElection.org or at the early voting site.
Voters who vote on Election Day will vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at their assigned polling place.
Voters who wait until Election Day, Nov. 8, to vote may experience some longer lines due to the lengthy text of the proposed state Constitutional amendments.
Voters may use the voter lookup tool to find their Election Day assigned polling place at GoVoteTN.gov, or call the election commission office at 423-623-2042.
Voters should bring their valid photo IDs to the polls, such as a Tennessee Driver License with photo or other photo ID issued by the Tennessee or federal government. Out of state driver licenses cannot be accepted. The voter is not required to bring their voter registration card to the polling place; only photo ID.
No campaigning is permitted within 100 feet of the doors to the polling place, including clothing for or against any current candidate or question on the ballot.
