NEWPORT—The Cocke County Legislative Body will meet in two special called meetings at 6 p.m. in the Cocke County High School auditorium on June 29 and June 30.
The meetings will be used by commissioners to review and discuss the proposed 2020-21 county budget.
The county tax rate will also be approved by commissioners.
If a budget passes on June 29, then the June 30 meeting will be canceled.
