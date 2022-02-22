COCKE COUNTY—With the Knox County Forensic Center’s recent release of autopsy results from the second of two animals attacks, Newport citizens still have questions.
Up to this point, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has been careful to keep certain information private, as its release could affect the integrity of the investigation.
Earlier this month, the Knox County Regional Forensic Center (RFC) released the autopsy results for Amber Miller, who passed away in early July. The autopsy confirmed that Miller’s death was the result of a “vicious animal attack,” the second such death to occur near the property of Charles E. Owensby.
The first death, that of Tony Ahrens, occurred in early April. Owensby himself was listed as the caller in the CCSO’s report of the incident. The RFC confirmed in August of 2021 that Ahrens’ death was the result of “multiple animal induced injuries,” as suspected in the original CCSO report, which stated that Ahrens’ clothes were “torn and bloody,” and that he had “multiple punctures, lacerations, contusions, and torn veins,” which are injures “consistent with some sort of animal attack.”
Miller’s autopsy results were much the same, confirming that she died from complications of multiple organ system failure while in the hospital as a result of the attack.
Since these attacks last year, no arrests have been made with direct relation to the incidents, though Owensby was arrested twice in that time and an aggressive dog was taken into custody.
Owensby’s first arrest came in late July when CCSD executed a search warrant during which time he was arrested for possession of Marijuana, Schedule VI. The aggressive dog was taken into custody during that search, and DNA was collected from that dog, two others, and from one deceased dog that had been partially buried on the property.
The second arrest of Owensby came in October, when he filed a false police report claiming that someone had driven by his residence and shot a gun into the home. Owensby showed police a bullet hole in his RV, but police reported that the bullet holes had been recorded in a prior inspection of the residence and were not the result of a recent incident.
CCSO has not disclosed whether Owensby is officially the primary suspect in the animal attacks, or if they’ve confirmed whether any of the dogs whose DNA they sampled were involved in the attacks.
In the months since the attacks, citizens have questioned the CCSO’s actions regarding the disclosure of information to the public and regarding the investigative process.
Following the attack of Miller, the CCSO Facebook page posted a statement, asking the public to wait for information to be released before making conclusions about the incidents.
“Considering the amount of false and misleading information of the animal attacks, we ask that the public just listen to what law enforcement releases to the public. Individuals are making assumptions and non facts of this investigation and will not provide accurate information. These families need closure and respect. The investigation on both attacks is under a strong investigation and long hours are worked each day. The more we put out to the public could devastate the case. We will release as much as we can when feasible but we will not release anything that could jeopardize this case. The first case is not closed and was under an investigation and still ongoing. Autopsy results are not complete and can only be released to next of kin. Once the case is resolved and completed, then we will release all facts of the investigation to the public.”
Chief Deputy C.J. Ball could not be reached for comment regarding the investigation and the department’s process for releasing relevant information.
Continue to follow the Newport Plain Talk and newportplaintalk.com for further updates regarding the ongoing investigations.
