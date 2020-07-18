NEWPORT—The Newport Plain Talk announces it will become a twice-weekly publication in August.
Since 2009, the newspaper has been a three-day newspaper, but a changing economy requires the publishing company to reduce its schedule. The new publication days will be Sunday and Wednesday.
“Many local businesses are having to adapt to a new economic climate, and this is the best way for the newspaper to serve all our customers and remain a strong business,” said Plain Talk publisher and editor Duane Uhls.
“We are grateful to our loyal subscribers and advertisers whose support has aided the Plain Talk in its quest to remain a prize-winning newspaper that consistently provides vital news and information to the community.
“Plans are to make the Sunday and Wednesday editions even better with the addition of more features and news. Readers have asked for more local news and we intend to fill that request as we continue to provide information and advertising that no one else does,” he said.
“We enjoy a growing readership primarily due to the popularity of our website, www.newportplaintalk.com, which has as many readers as the printed newspaper. With this change, subscribers can expect no subscription rate increases for some time. It is the tradition of The Newport Plain Talk to keep subscription rates as low as possible in order to maintain a robust subscriber base. It has been nearly 10 years since subscription rates were adjusted,” Uhls said.
“Most businesses favor Sunday and Wednesday to advertise using display advertising and flyers. On the days the newspaper does not publish, The Plain Talk will post important news, photos and advertising messages on its website, to keep readers informed. Additionally, plans to create a morning newsletter that will be delivered by email is in the works.
Note: You are welcome to contact us at info@newportplaintalk.com to give your comments on these changes and any ideas you may have to improve the newspaper.
