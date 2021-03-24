COSBY—Great Smoky Mountains National Park, in partnership with UT Extension Institute of Agriculture and Great Smoky Mountains Association, is pleased to announce the inaugural Storybook Trail of the Smokies, an initiative dedicated to promoting literacy in nature.
Beginning April 3, a new book related to the Smokies will be posted along the one-mile nature loop at Cosby Campground every two-weeks through the end of May. Each of the books—aimed at various reading levels—will be accompanied by educational prompts to encourage interaction with the trail.
Teachers and homeschool groups are invited to use the storybook trail and its corresponding standards-based activities for the classroom or as virtual-learning opportunities for students supported through the Smokies.org online learning resource. The storybook trail is free to the public and will be accessible during regular park hours.
“Through this partnership we are excited to provide an opportunity for families, teachers, and students to explore, learn, and meet their curricular goals while having fun in our national park,” said Jessica Gardner, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent at UT-TSU Extension–Cocke County.
“It is a great opportunity to get out and enjoy nature, get some exercise, enjoy a story written by our talented local authors, and learn something new.”
Four books will be featured in the spring, with another two to follow in the fall. The spring book lineup includes “We’re Going to the Mountains” by Steve Kemp, April 3–16; “The Great Smoky Mountain Salamander Ball” by Lisa Horstman, April 17–30; “Singing Creek” by Morgan Simmons, May 1-14; and “The Troublesome Cub” by Lisa Horstman, May 15–30. On the opening Saturday of each book’s rotation, the author will be present at the trailhead, and the first 20 families will receive a free copy of the book.
“It has been a pleasure to revisit my books in this new interactive format,” said Lisa Horstman, lead publication specialist for Great Smoky Mountains Association and the designer for the Storybook Trail signs. “It will be fun to see the books come to life out on the trail.”
Storybook Trail of the Smokies is funded by a grant secured by the UT Extension Office through the Juanita H. Fasola Foundation Inc. The four books featured in the spring are published by Great Smoky Mountains Association and can be purchased at smokiesinformation.org. Follow the Storybook Trail of the Smokies Facebook page for more information on the books, author events, and activities to accompany each book.
Great Smoky Mountains Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the scientific, historical, and interpretive activities of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park by providing educational products and services to park visitors. GSMA depends on the generous support of its members to fulfill its mission, preserving the Smokies for generations to come.
Membership-driven funding also supports the preservation of more than 90 historic structures throughout the park, as well as the backcountry rangers who protect more than 800 miles of trails to spectacular mountain vistas, rushing streams, waterfalls, and quiet groves of old-growth forest. For more information about GSMA, visit smokiesinformation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.