NEWPORT—The UT Extension Office continues to grow in an effort to better serve the community. The office recently welcomed its newest employee into the fold in November.
Lena GeFellers joins the office as a 4-H Youth Development Agent and will focus on building the already successful programs being taught in the local school systems.
Born and raised in North Carolina, GeFellers received her culinary degree upon graduating from high school, as well as a degree in baking and pastry making.
After spending time in the food service industry she returned to school at Appalachian State. She would go on to receive a degree in Family and Consumer Science Education.
Prior to coming to UT Extension, Gefellers taught high school students in North Carolina. She met her husband who is a Greeneville native and “moved across the mountain” last year.
GeFellers said her background in teaching fits perfectly with the duties of her new position.
“Being a teacher was a really good experience, and it set me up for this position through UT,” GeFellers said. “I knew I wanted something different when I moved to Tennessee and Extension was the first place I looked. I liked 4-H as a kid, and this position will allow me to blend a lot of things that I’ve have done with everything I like to do.”
GeFellers has hit the ground running and visits with students each week to cover topics such as Writing and Developing a Speech, Personal Finance, and Tennessee State History just to name a few. Each class also completes a service project based on the curriculum covered for the month.
Tennessee is one of the only states to allow 4-H to be taught during normal school hours. This has led to an increased number of participants when compared to the national average. GeFellers estimates that 600 students in fourth through sixth grades currently participate in 4-H activities across the county and city school systems.
“Being able to come into the schools really gives us a captive audience,” she said. “It also gives us the ability to gauge their interest for other things we may offer. That helps guide what new clubs or projects we want to initiate.”
Expanding what is offered by the 4-H program will take time, but Gefellers is already looking at various things that could be of major benefit to the community.
She hopes to start a 4-H homeschool club that would allow students to participate in the same programs as their counterparts in the classroom.
“There have been several inquires that the office has received from homeschool families about more opportunities for involvement with these programs. Other than social media, there hasn’t been a large amount of contact from 4-H here locally.
“I’m looking to start this club at a central location that will allow these kids to work on the same activities that are being done in the classroom. Hopefully this gets them more involved with the program and builds upon what has already been established.”
Another thing GeFellers would like to do moving forward is place more focus on careers in the community. She said it’s important to expose students to a wide variety of options when it comes to what is available in the workforce.
“I would like to put a bit of focus on careers associated with certain skills, especially those that don’t require a college degree. It would be beneficial for students to see that certifications and internships can lead to job opportunities without leading to college debt. There are a lot of trades that are struggling right now because of the lack of trained individuals.”
GeFellers encourages anyone that has experience working in any of these career fields to reach out to the Extension Office if they would like to speak to a class.
Through her first two months, GeFellers said she has enjoyed getting to know all of the teachers and students across the county. She is currently working with other members of the office to plan the annual 4-H camp that is held in Greeneville at the Clyde Austin 4-H Center.
Junior camp will be held June 13-17 and signups will begin in short order. Payment plans will be available for those who do not wish to pay the $300 camp fee in one lump sum.
For more information about GeFellers, 4-H camp or the UT Extension Office, visit cocke.tennessee.edu. GeFellers can be reached by email at lgefelle@utk.edu or by phone at 423-623-7531.
