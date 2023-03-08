Participating in the groundbreaking ceremony of the garden were Jennifer Ellison with C-5, Christina Baker-Smith with the Boys and Girls Club of Dumplin Valley, Walter Cole with Newport Housing Authority, Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis and Cocke County Health Council Chair Bettye Carver.
Participating in the groundbreaking ceremony for the garden were Airika Actouka with Keep Cocke County Beautiful, Shandi Hill with Westcare Tennessee, Sarah Orr with UT Extension Office of Cocke County, Gretta Carr with East Tennessee Artscapes and Gary Brewer with Cocke County Health Department.
The official name of the community teaching garden, from a winning entry by Heather Marshall, was unveiled March 1 as the “Garden of Eat’ N.”
PHOTO BY DAVE RUTHENBERG
PHOTO BY DAVE RUTHENBERG
There were plenty of smiles in the Garden of Eat’ N last week in Newport as local leaders, community organizers and others gathered for a groundbreaking to dedicate a new community teaching garden near the Boys and Girls Club.
It was born out of what organizers called a need to have a space for nutrition education and a grant opportunity paved the way for it to become a reality as Sarah Orr and the local UT Extension Office and Airika Actouka submitted the proposal.
Organizers said they were excited to turn what had been just a dream on paper into a reality.
A contest was held to officially name the new garden and the winning entry, Garden of Eat’ N, was submitted by Heather Marshall, who currently works at the Cocke County Health Department. She is a Cocke County native who attended First Baptist Preschool, Newport Grammar School and Cocke County High School.
Cocke County County Partnership/Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition Collective Impact Lead Jennifer Ellison stated the garden has two main purposes, namely to increase physical activity and increase nutrition education through hands-on learning.
The layout of the garden will have several focal points:
Ten raised beds for agriculture and nutrition classes.
A pizza garden with vegetable and herb toppings you might typically see on a pizza.
A native pollinator garden
Four picnic tables
An artistic focal point created in conjunction with East Tennessee Artscapes
Two display beds, with one already adopted by the Cocke County Health Department.
A learning trail with educational signage that will change throughout the season.
Little Free Library stocked with garden-themed books.
Several benches will be placed throughout for enjoyment.
