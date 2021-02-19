NEWPORT—Cocke County High School will be hosting the last FAFSA Frenzy on Thursday, Feb. 25 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for any Cocke County High School Senior that needs to complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) for college or vocational school.
Seniors must complete the FAFSA to maintain eligibility for TN Promise by March 1.
There will be an Open Lab setting with no more than six students with one parent allowed in at a time.
You must bring your 2019 taxes and W2’s for student and parents (if filed)
If you have questions, please call Terri Hall at 423-623-4010 Ext 101.
