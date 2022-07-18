A drive through the beautiful Cosby area offers a relaxing glimpse of country life, where time slows to a crawl: gorgeous mountain scenery, waterways, old houses on curvy roads that trace a stream. These otherwise picturesque scenes, however, are punctuated by strange warning signs: “We don’t want to be Pigeon Forge,” or, “We don’t want to look like Gatlinburg,” and, “Broadband when?”

The signs mark a shared suspicion of uncontrolled growth, outside acquisitions, and issues residents fear could arise from spurious foreign investment, like heavy traffic. With no rules in place to reassure them, it is not unreasonable to see people using their land to make a statement. Better a sign out front, than gridlock on a country road. Overheard conversations turn tense, or even hostile, when residents hear each other talking about improvements to the county, because there are no rules in place to control growth, however well intended or positive the outcome may be.

