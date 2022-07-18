Cocke County Partnership President Lucas Graham tells Commissioner Gayla Blazer during a July 14 General Committee meeting about a grant being used to fund a community study. The results will present the county with recommendations or guidelines for zoning. The county government is free to ignore their advice, he said. Blazer said their advice could be reshaped to fit county needs. Cocke County is one of two Tennessee counties without zoning.
A drive through the beautiful Cosby area offers a relaxing glimpse of country life, where time slows to a crawl: gorgeous mountain scenery, waterways, old houses on curvy roads that trace a stream. These otherwise picturesque scenes, however, are punctuated by strange warning signs: “We don’t want to be Pigeon Forge,” or, “We don’t want to look like Gatlinburg,” and, “Broadband when?”
The signs mark a shared suspicion of uncontrolled growth, outside acquisitions, and issues residents fear could arise from spurious foreign investment, like heavy traffic. With no rules in place to reassure them, it is not unreasonable to see people using their land to make a statement. Better a sign out front, than gridlock on a country road. Overheard conversations turn tense, or even hostile, when residents hear each other talking about improvements to the county, because there are no rules in place to control growth, however well intended or positive the outcome may be.
On the other hand, there are no rules protecting residents from having rock quarries built next door, or commercial-scale burn operations adjacent to residential houses, both of which are taking place around the county now, which holds the dubious distinction of being one of just two counties in Tennessee with no zoning laws whatsoever, leaving Cocke County open to further exploitation.
Municipalities where natural beauty is paramount walk the line between protecting that beauty while maintaining a healthy and functional economy. Simply having no rules has done well to drive out mature business owners that want to see their investments protected, property attorney Jeff Greene told the General Committee during a July 14 meeting at the Chancery Courtroom in the Annex. If growth is inevitable, he says, that growth can be controlled.
