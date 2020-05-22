NEWPORT—A Newport business sustained heavy damage after a fire erupted on Wednesday, May 20.
The Newport Fire Department was dispatched to 825 Cosby Highway in reference to a structure fire at C&C Pawn Shop just before 6 p.m. that evening.
Upon arrival Firefighter Eric Herndon said he observed smoke coming from the eaves and front door of the business that is owned by County Legislative Body member Forest Clevenger.
Herndon said fire crews deployed “hand lines” and made entry into the building to extinguish the fire.
According to a social media post, Clevenger stated that everyone is ok. The business was closed at the time of the fire and no one was inside. Clevenger also stated that no property was lost and there was heavy damage to the back office where the fire allegedly started. The estimated damages according to reports is in excess of $30,000.
