Rose Center & Council for the Arts is seeking fy2023 Arts Build Communities (ABC) grant proposals for art projects from any qualifying nonprofit 501c3, educational institutions, or civic entities located within the following five East Tennessee counties: Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, and Jefferson.
A free workshop will be held Tuesday, May 17, 3:30 pm at Rose Center. To register, please email office@rosecenter.org. The ABC grant application deadline is July 1, 2022.
The proposed project must take place and grants funds must be used between August 16, 2022 and June 15, 2023. Funds awarded to a single organization in this category range from $500-$3500. Grant funds in this category must be matched dollar-for-dollar. Funding for these grants comes from the Tennessee Arts Commission through the sale of Tennessee Specialty License Plates.
