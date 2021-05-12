NEWPORT—The Cocke County Partnership’s Chamber of Commerce will again host a series of concerts this summer along the beautiful City of Newport’s Riverwalk.
This year they will be hosting five concerts. Some familiar bands will be featured, but also several new ones will take the stage for the first time. The dates for “Rhythm on the River” are June 3, June 17, July 1, July 17 and July 29.
The concerts are free with affordable concessions by the Kiwanis of Newport. So come hungry and support the local Kiwanis Club as they strive to help improve the lives of children in our area. The Rustic Cow will be selling ice cream to help cool you off on those hot summer nights.
“We are so glad to be bringing back Rhythm on the River again,” said Chamber of Commerce Director Lynn Ramsey. “We invite folks to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Bring a football or a frisbee and we’ll have cornhole and other games for the little ones. We hope it is a relaxing, enjoyable evening.”
Sponsors for the event are Jefferson Cocke Gas Utilities, Sonoco and Commercial Bank. Joining them are ConAgra, Newport Paving, McSpadden, Rural Medical Services, American Appliance, Bush Brothers, Newport Medical Center, Rafting in the Smokies and Wilson’s Sav-Mor Drugs. Other sponsors include Ball Packaging, Eastern Plating, Newport Federal Bank, Fisher Insurance, Newport Utilities, US Bank, SI Group, Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, Lloyd’s Electric, Westgate Resorts, Appalachian Veterinary Hospital, AMVETS Post 75, Phoenix Closures and TN State Bank.
“We are so thankful to all our sponsors,” added Ramsey. “We could not do this without them and a special thanks to the City of Newport for all their help in making this another wonderful summer of music on the Riverwalk.”
Kicking off the series on June 3 is Grits from Dumplin Valley. Gracing the stage on June 17 will be Jigsaw Jane, on July 1 The Mikkie Norwood Band will help celebrate the 4th of July a little early with crowd-pleasing songs from all decades, then on July 15 another new band will hit the stage CJ Ausbore playing all your favorites from Merle to Ozzy and Newport’s own Big Creek Bluegrass will end out the series with the bluegrass on July 29th. Entertainment will start at 7:00 p.m.
Come on down and find your spot and relax before the concert starts if you like. Food and games will be setup by 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the Chamber Office.
