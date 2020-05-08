NEWPORT—An investigation is underway after a body was found at the Newport Recycling Center on Thursday, May 7.
The body has not been identified, and autopsy results are pending.
Officers were dispatched to 122 Locust Street around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, on the report that a body had been found.
Patrolman Eli Suggs spoke with Kenny Burgin who said he was cleaning the center when he discovered the body.
The Newport Police Department requested the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation along with Fourth Judicial District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn.
According to the report, the body was that of a male subject that was wearing blue pants, sweatshirt and brown shoes. The report did not specify how the body got there or how long it had been there.
The circumstances surrounding the man's death are under investigation.
