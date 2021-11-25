NEWPORT—The City of Newport and the Tanner Preservation Alliance received some good news last week.
The Tennessee Historical Commission approved their application for a marker highlighting the history of the historic school. The marker, which will take 18-24 weeks to create, will be placed on the Historic Tanner School building.
“We are so happy to get this marker,” said Newport Mayor Trey Dykes and President of the Tanner Preservation Alliance. “The marker will give folks a glimpse of the history of the building when they enter.” The Alliance spearheaded preservation efforts of the school.
In addition, state historian Dr. Carroll Van West is working with officials on the new history room and Visitor Center, planned for the lower level of the building. Additional plaques and other dedicated items will be on display inside the Visitor Center and History Room.
West is currently creating the exhibits that further highlight the Tanner School and its role in the community along with other examples of the rich cultural heritage of the area.
“Along with the history of the school, this project will also highlight the history and heritage of the area,” said City Administrator James Finchum. “We want to showcase all the area has to offer, in addition to the historic school — like Christy Mission, moonshining and other venues of historical significance. We hope the project will spur visitation to the building where folks will be able see our rich heritage and to encourage travelers to further explore the area.”
In creating the exhibits, Dr. West and his class at MTSU (Center for Historic Preservation), have asked for the public’s help. Carlene Robinson, a member of the Preservation Alliance, will be accepting artifacts that are associated with the Tanner School. Dr. West is planning a visit to examine those items and add them to the history room exhibits.
“I would like to ask anyone that has an item associated with the Tanner School to contact me,” Robinson said. “This might be photos or artifacts. Even if you don’t think they are connected to Tanner, per se, they could be items reflective of the City’s history.”
City Administrator James Finchum is working alongside Mayor Dykes and Community Development Director Gary Carver on the project. “We are so appreciative to Dr. West and his classes at MTSU,” Finchum said. “The expertise they will provide to this project will be impactful. We look forward to the finished project.”
Work on the history room project is expected to last through the winter months with completion in the spring.
“We are very grateful to Dr. West,” Mayor Dykes concluded. “We certainly look forward to his help in interpreting the historic Tanner School and its significance in our history. And, to highlight even more our area has to offer. This will be a wonderful addition for our residents and visitors alike.”
Contact Robinson at 865-705-8679 and feel free to share with folks who may have an interest.
