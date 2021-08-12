All 73 Tennessee House Republicans signaled their support on Wednesday for a special session to limit the authority of local officials to make rules aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, as lawmakers fumed over mask requirements in a handful of school districts.
House Speaker Cameron Sexton sent the letter signed by his whole caucus to Republican Gov. Bill Lee. The governor's spokesperson, Casey Black, said his team is reviewing it. Lee was noncommittal when asked by a reporter about a possible special session earlier in the day, saying broadly that parents know best what their children need.
"We believe there is a need to curtail the overreach by independent health boards and officials, confirm a parent's right to make decisions that impact the mental and physical health of their children, provide support and direction to schools to ensure educators are properly compensated for COVID-19 leave, and protect all Tennesseans from misdirected mandated designed to limit their ability to make their own decisions," Sexton wrote.
He wrote that lawmakers also need to evaluate the practice of some businesses requiring proof of vaccination to enter their buildings, and "other issues related to COVID-19."
