NEWPORT—Everyday, 10,000 people in the United States celebrate their 65th birthday. Many of these seniors across the country are in need of social service programs to enhance their quality of life.
However, despite the increased need for support, only two percent of funding from the nation’s largest grant makers is specifically focused on seniors.
That’s why Empower Cocke County is partnering with GIVE65 to help seniors in our county.
GIVE65, a program of the Home Instead Senior Care Foundation, is the nation’s first and only crowd-fundraising platform focused exclusively on helping nonprofit organizations raise funds for programs and services benefiting seniors.
“Most people don’t realize how many seniors need assistance,” said Gem Lieser, Program Coordinator with Empower Cocke County.
“With GIVE65, we want to raise a light to this issue in hopes of engaging our community so we may ease the burdens that many seniors face at a time when they should be enjoying life to the fullest.”
Anyone who wants to support Empower MyRide’s mission can visit GIVE65.org to learn more about the program and make a secure, online donation. GIVE65 will match funds up to $5,000.
Through GIVE65, donations will help Empower MyRide continue providing public transportation to county seniors, establish a senior network with weekly welfare checkups and provide food boxes to those who might not otherwise have food on their table.
“Every gift makes a difference from $10 to $1,000. And the best part is these funds will help at the local, grassroots level,” said Roger H. Baumgart, executive director of the Home Instead Senior Care Foundation.
“We are pleased to partner with Empower Cocke County, as they are an outstanding example of the efforts being done to make a positive difference for the safety, well-being and independence of seniors. Especially seniors most in need of our help and support.”
To support Empower Cocke County’s MyRide program or learn more about GIVE65, visit GIVE65.org. All donations are 100% tax deductible.
For more information about Empower Cocke County visit www.empowercockecounty.com or call 423-532-1308.
