NEWPORT—As Cocke County High School prepares for the 2022-23 school year, administration is taking a different approach to their literacy program. Assistant Principal Holly Tungett says “Drop Everything and Read” (DEAR) will help students come together around a common goal.
The program is structured such that every student in the school will read the same book at the same time. Administration has carved out a 20-minute period at the end of a normal class block when students will grab their books and read. Tungett hopes this will act as an opportunity for the students to come together in a post-COVID school setting.
As of now, the school will be reading one of two business best sellers. The Energy Bus: 10 Rules to Fuel Your Life, Work, and Team with Positive Energy by Jon Gordon tells the story of a man who makes positive changes in his life to better his surroundings. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey gives a “principal-centered approach” to tackling everyday life.
The main obstacle now is funding. Tungett says several entities in the community have already reached out to help, since 1,200 copies of the same book can build a very expensive bill. She was adamant about buying paper copies of the books.
“It’s really important to have that time to unplug and focus on the book, to hold it in your hands and get away from the phone,” Tungett said.
Literacy has always been important to Tungett, who was a Site Coordinator for Communities in Schools at CCHS before she became Assistant Principal.
“We’ve had a really good response from the community so far,” she said.
“We found the extra time in the schedule, so teachers won’t be losing any instructional time this year.”
She shared early plans for pacing to keep students at roughly the same chapter of the book, and to tie the content of the books into other activities in the school to encourage comprehension and retention.
Crossroads Community Church and First United Methodist Church have both contributed to the cause. Tungett says anyone who wants to help sponsor the project can send a check to CCHS at 216 Hedrick Drive with “DEAR” in the memo line. The cost for each student is about $10, so the school is looking at a goal of about $12,000 before the book order date of July 15.
