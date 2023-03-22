A social media firestorm regarding a rendering that indicates there will be a major development in Hartford has led to dozens of comments and has been shared hundreds of times. The rendering states it is a conceptual master plan for Hartford and has the Cocke County Partnership’s logo on it. The social media posts are stating the rendering is for a $1 billion resort that would be owned and operated by Velocity Resorts.
Cocke County Partnership said that the conceptual drawing was used as part of a grant process with the bike trail projects in the Hartford area. The conceptual drawing was made available at a stakeholders meeting that more than 230 people attended.
Cocke County received a $6 million Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant for mountain bike trails in Dec. 2020. Lamar Alexander, who was a U.S. senator at the time, presented the check.
“The conceptual drawing is not tied to any private development. It is just a conceptual drawing that was part of the grant process,” said Partnership President Lucas Graham. “The drawing was made public at the stakeholders meeting.”
There was a stakeholder meeting for public input of the bike trails on Jan. 28, 2022, at the Tanner Building. A photo on the Feb. 5-6, 2022, front page of The Newport Plain Talk shows a designer talking with citizens and pointing at conceptual drawings.
Graham explained that conceptual drawings are used to show the potential of an area. He also noted any such development would be made public and there would be town hall meetings. He also said that a development like that would have to be brought before the planning commission.
Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis said that he had not seen the drawing before it appeared on social media, so he reached out to Graham.
“It is just what it says — a conceptual drawing. At any given time there are proposals and concepts across any given county,” Mathis said.
Mathis pointed to past discussions of NASCAR coming to Cocke County, a theme park being built on Kineauvista Hill and Exit 438 with major development. None of which ever came to fruition.
“I have seen no official information regarding a development, and there are currently no plans to run sewer to Hartford,” Mathis said. “There are no hotels or major developments there because they do not have sewer access.”
He said that the county is trying to run the sewer line to Cosby School, which is public knowledge. The septic system at the school is failing and can no longer be repaired. They are working to get grants to help run the sewer line to the school.
“Everything at that Hartford exit is very limited. The septic capacity is pretty much maxed out and that is why that exit has not developed further. And, as I said, there are no plans to run sewer up there. That would be costly,” he added.
There were comments on social media that property owners were being threatened or bullied for not selling their land. Mathis said that his office had not received any complaints regarding such allegations.
“You’d think that if landowners were being intimidated or bullied that we’d be called,” he said. He explained that a formal complaint form is completed when his office gets such calls and he has not seen any complaints alleging threats or intimidation regarding people trying to buy property.
Graham said that no one that his office has worked with has bullied or intimidated anyone regarding selling property. He also said that he has not received any complaints from property owners alleging that they had been bullied regarding the sale of their property.
Some social media posts alleged that property was going to be taken. Eminent domain cannot be used for a private development under Tennessee law.
Phil Morgan has served on the Cocke County Planning Commission since 2002.
“That conceptual drawing has not been brought before the planning commission,” Morgan said. He also said that Partnership President Lucas Graham has never been to a county planning commission meeting to discuss any development.
“You cannot have high-density housing without sewer,” said Morgan. “There would have to be a wastewater treatment facility constructed there in order to have high-density housing.”
He also pointed out that a subdivision would consist of one acre lots, and the kind of development in the conceptual drawings could not be built on one acre lots.
