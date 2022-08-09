An altercation at Little Caesar’s, 140 Five Rivers Plaza Way, on Tuesday, Aug.2, left two people injured and resulted in a man being taken into custody. Newport Police Officer Joshyua Shults responded to a call of a disorderly person at the restaurant and arrested Joshua Arron Moss.
The Newport Police Department report indicates that there were reports of “a shirtless, tattooed man” threatening to “shoot everyone” at the restaurant. As Officer Shults drove to the restaurant, he was notified that the suspect, carrying a backpack, had left Little Caesar’s.
The report further indicates that NPD Captains Coakley and Webb spoke with the victims as well as witnesses to the altercation that occurred in front of the restaurant. A female victim with the last name Leatherwood said Moss entered the store and “threatened to kill the next person that leaves the store with a pizza.” Leatherwood said at that time Moss left the store then he returned to the front of the restaurant and attacked a Mr. Solano in front of the business.
Officer Shults reported that when he arrived at the scene, he encountered a male with the suspect’s description walking in the Five Rivers Plaza parking lot. The suspect did not follow officer Shults’ instructions, so the officer pushed the suspect to the ground and took him into custody. The suspect, identified as Moss, was transported to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office without further incident.
Leatherwood said she exited the restaurant and told Moss and Solano that she had called the police, and at that time, Moss punched her in the face with a closed fist. According to the police report, Leatherwood had a small cut inside her mouth on the right side. The police report alleges that Moss struck Solano about six times.
Solano had knots on his forehead and a knot on the back of his head from striking the ground when he fell. He also had a cut on his cheek from his glasses hitting him during the altercation with Moss. Leatherwood refused medical treatment while Solano was transported to Newport Medical Center for treatment for his injuries.
Shults asked dispatch to check for outstanding warrants for Moss, and they found he had an active warrant for violation of probation from Sevier County Circuit Court. Moss is facing charges of simple assault, assault, and disorderly conduct in Cocke County as well as the outstanding warrant in Sevier County.
Austin Wykle, who has been employed at Little Caesar’s since November 2021, said he was working at the restaurant at the time of the incident. He said as he came around the corner, he saw his manager lying on the floor. “I did what I thought was best,” he said. “I knew I had to get Josh (the suspect) away from the property and protect my coworkers and customers.”
“I was worried about others, so I stood my ground and kept him away from the store. He got his stuff and walked off from the store,” he added. Wykle said police arrested Moss a few minutes later.
Wykle said his manager is recovering from her injuries, and he hopes that the man who was also injured in the altercation is doing well. Wykle said he is 16 and was helping others as he had been taught. “There were grown men there who could have done something to help,” he said, “but they just stood and watched.”
