An altercation at Little Caesar’s, 140 Five Rivers Plaza Way, on Tuesday, Aug.2, left two people injured and resulted in a man being taken into custody. Newport Police Officer Joshyua Shults responded to a call of a disorderly person at the restaurant and arrested Joshua Arron Moss.

The Newport Police Department report indicates that there were reports of “a shirtless, tattooed man” threatening to “shoot everyone” at the restaurant. As Officer Shults drove to the restaurant, he was notified that the suspect, carrying a backpack, had left Little Caesar’s.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.