NEWPORT—The delivery of babies has been a happy event for the labor and delivery team at Tennova Healthcare’s Newport Medical Center over the past year. Many infants have taken their first breath at the hospital and been a welcome sight in the midst of the global pandemic.
The Birthing Center at Newport Medical Center has welcomed more than 12,500 babies since it opened its doors nearly 50 years ago. While the virus has changed many things in the world, the hospital’s birthing center and nursery are a pleasant constant—located in a separate, enclosed area to provide specialized care and services. A dedicated team of obstetrics physicians and labor and delivery nurses work exclusively with the moms and babies through delivery and post-partum care.
“The joy of bringing a new life into the world is a wonderful constant and it’s a privilege to support the moms and babies who are counting on us,” said Megan DeWitt, M.D., chair of the department of childbirth services at Newport Medical Center. “Our labor and delivery unit is a special place designed to keep them safe, with experienced staff and central fetal monitoring.”
Prenatal care remains critical and women are encouraged to stay in contact with their physician and keep their appointments to be sure their pregnancy is on track. And once baby is here, regular visits to a family medicine physician or pediatrician are essential to help them thrive.
Tennova hospitals and physician clinics keep the safety of their patients as the top priority. Many actions have been taken to enhance infection prevention and support social distancing to maintain a safe environment during the pandemic.
When an expectant mom arrives at the hospital, she goes to the main entrance during 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or to the Emergency Department after hours where staff will check her temperature, test for COVID-19 and complete a screening questionnaire. Women giving birth may have one support person during labor and delivery. After delivery, mom’s same support person can visit for the remainder of her stay. For more information about the safety plan at Newport Medical Center, visit https://www.tennovanewport.com/covid-19.
“Safety is always a top priority for us and we are taking the necessary precautions for our patients’ safety,” Dr. DeWitt said. “Our spacious birthing suites feature a labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum (LDRP) model that keeps mother and child together from admission to discharge. With our focus on comfort, safety and quality, we’re committed to providing the best experience possible during a stay with us.”
Labor and delivery at Tennova proceed as they always have and most associated procedures remain available. Tubal ligation after delivery is an option for mothers negative for COVID-19, and circumcisions can also be performed while at the hospital. Breastfeeding is encouraged, even for moms who test positive for COVID-19, but who can protect their infant by wearing a mask.
The Birthing Center at Newport Medical Center was renovated in 2019 to enhance the environment of care for moms and families. The 6,500-square-foot labor and delivery unit features private patient rooms, the latest technology, modern décor and special amenities, including spa-inspired bathrooms with spacious showers, flat-screen televisions in every patient room, and a sleeper sofa for the birthing partner.
The hospital offers a full spectrum of maternity services from prenatal to post-partum care, such as specialized care for C-section deliveries and educational resources to meet the needs of new parents. Services offered include fetal monitoring, lactation counseling and support, and nurse anesthetist services for medication and epidural administration during labor.
The following family medicine and obstetrics physicians deliver babies at Newport Medical Center:
• Deana Brotherton, M.D.
• Thomas Conway, M.D.
• Megan DeWitt, M.D.
• Nathan DeWitt, M.D.
• Lawrence Mathers, M.D.
For more information, visit https://www.tennovanewport.com/maternity-care-services. To find a physician that delivers at Newport Medical Center, visit TennovaNewport.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.