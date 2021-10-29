NEWPORT—The Cocke County Redistricting Committee will meet Thursday, November 4 at 6 p.m. in the Chancery Courtroom to review recommended changes to county commission district boundary lines as the result of population changes from the 2020 Census.
The population summary from the 2020 Census shows that the County Commission District 6 must gain population to fall within the allowable deviation and that County Commission District 4 must lose population to fall within the acceptable range.
The Redistricting Committee will review a proposed map that moves the entire Green Acres Drive area into District 6, as well as portions of Lower English Creek Road between the Green Acres and Golf Course neighborhoods. Portions of Golf Course Road, Golf Club Drive and Timber Trail that are currently in District 4 would also move into District 6.
Areas within the Newport City Limits near Lowe's that are in County District 4 would move into District 6 as well. This proposal would ensure that all city residents live within either County District 6 or County District 7 as traditionally intended.
The Redistricting Committee will also consider the recommendation that the Houston Valley area becomes part of District 1. If this recommendation passes, then the Houston Valley voting precinct would be merged with the Del Rio voting precinct.
Absorbing Houston Valley into District 1 would eliminate the need to have two separate precincts at the Del Rio School polling place, saving resources and protecting voter privacy during low turnout elections. As recently as August 2020, only three people voted in the Houston Valley precinct on Election Day.
To balance the population for the addition of Houston Valley to District 1, parts of the Log Church Road and Bat Harbor Road areas would move from District 1 into District 2 and vote at Bridgeport School, particularly the east side of Bat Harbor Road and south of Log Church Road.
Another adjustment would be moving a small portion of the Town of Parrottsville that currently lies in District 3 (four voters) into District 2 for consistency, the saving of resources and voter privacy.
Copies of the map of proposed changes are available for public inspection in the Courthouse Annex on the wall outside of the Cocke County Election Commission office.
Once the county commission district lines are adopted by the Redistricting Committee and the full CLB, then the Election Commission will review voting precinct boundary lines within the county commission districts.
The election commission plans to address multiple areas, including, but not limited to, the Grassy Fork / Del Rio precinct line near Ravens Branch Rd and Bull Mountain, the Bridgeport / Long Creek / Parrottsville precinct lines near Neddy Mountain, and the Edgemont precinct line near Edgemont School.
For questions or comments about the proposed changes, contact Administrator of Elections Josh Blanchard before the meeting at 623-2042 or at jblanchard@cockecountytn.gov.
