The CCHS Big Red Fire Choir is currently looking for $1,000+ sponsorships from the community to support choir members who are a part of the Carnegie Hall Choral Residency set for June of 2022.
If there are any businesses or individuals who would like to donate at least $1,000 towards this trip, the group will put their name or their business name on the back of their NYC shirts they will be wearing throughout the year as well as while in NYC.
To donate to the fundraising efforts, checks can be sent to Cocke County High School. Donors can write CCHS Fire Choir on the pay to portion of their checks and Carnegie Hall in the memo line.
