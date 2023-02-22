A man wanted on an active felony warrant out of Jefferson County tried a little bit of a bait and switch, and a little hide-and-seek, but Newport PD wasn’t in the mood for games.
According to a police report, NPD Officer Shane Bower observed a vehicle Friday being driven by Michael Frasier, who had an active felony warrant out of Jefferson County. As Bower attempted to turn around and make a stop, the vehicle attempted to avoid him by pulling into Wellington Manor.
It was at that point, according to the report, Frasier got out of the driver’s seat, walked to the passenger side and then got back in the driver’s seat. While Bower was awaiting an additional officer to arrive before approaching Frasier, Frasier then got out of the driver’s seat and a female, later identified as Lauren Ray, exited the vehicle and got in the driver’s seat. Backup arrived and the vehicle pulled onto Senior Way.
Both parties then exited the vehicle, and according to the report, both Frasier and Ray were located hiding behind one of the apartments. Frasier was taken into custody on the felony warrant.
Per the report, upon searching Frasier, a bag of 1.21 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located in his front pocket along with one 9mm bullet. A search of the vehicle found two bags of 6.34 grams of suspected marijuana, a .22 caliber RG revolver inside a pair of men’s shorts under the driver’s seat, a Ruger 9mm pistol between the passenger seat and the center console was well as hundreds of plastic baggies, two sets of digital scales, glass pipes, cut straws, a grinder and two more 9mm bullets were located.
A check of Frasier’s license showed it was revoked and the vehicle he was operating, according to the report, was registered to a deceased male from Claiborne County. A check of Frasier’s history showed him to have three felony convictions in 2003 out of Hamblen County, two felony convictions in 2002 out of Cocke County and one felony conviction out of Cocke County in 2006. He was then transported to Cocke County Jail.
Ray was then transported by Bower and Det. Webb to the Econo Lodge in Morristown where she had rented a room where Frasier was staying with her. She stated Frasier had the case for the Ruger pistol in the room along with ammunition and the extra magazine. She gave consent to retrieve the items from the room and the items were logged into evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.