A man wanted on an active felony warrant out of Jefferson County tried a little bit of a bait and switch, and a little hide-and-seek, but Newport PD wasn’t in the mood for games.

According to a police report, NPD Officer Shane Bower observed a vehicle Friday being driven by Michael Frasier, who had an active felony warrant out of Jefferson County. As Bower attempted to turn around and make a stop, the vehicle attempted to avoid him by pulling into Wellington Manor.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.