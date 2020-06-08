COSBY—A Knoxville man is facing several charges following a traffic stop on Monday, June 8.
Lt. David Moriarty attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop after he observed two motorcycles traveling at an estimated 91 mph on Cosby Highway.
Lt. Moriarty said he and Deputy Joshua Matthews pursued both motorcycles but lost sight until one of the drivers, identified as David Seneker, 42, Knoxville, lost control at the intersection of Cosby Highway and Wilton Springs Road.
Seneker was then detained without further incident. During the investigation, deputies detected an odor of alcohol about his person and he reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol.
Seneker first refused medical attention but later complained of shoulder pain and was transported to the Newport Medical Center. No field sobriety tests were attempted due to Seneker’s injuries. He is facing charges of driving under the influence, speeding, failure to exercise due care and fleeing to evade.
