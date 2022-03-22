NEWPORT—Newport City Schools’ Director Sandra Burchette’s contract has been officially approved for the 2022-23 school year. Burchette has been the director since 2015, and the City School Board renewed her contract at their regularly scheduled Monday meeting. The motion to approve the contract came from Nate Vernon and was seconded by Seth Butler.
Butler and Board Chair Jan Brooks each shared their praise for Burchette’s work.
“Sandy’s done a wonderful job. I want to say I appreciate the job you’ve done… making sure we’re taking care of this building that is an historical building and keeping us up to par. It’s been a huge undertaking, and I appreciate you,” Brooks said.
The meeting’s workshop opened with a presentation from several eighth-grade students who are working with Isaiah 117 to host a “Change Challenge” in which students from each grade level bring their spare change to school as a fundraiser. The students shared that Modern Woodmen would also be making a contribution as part of the fundraiser.
School Health Coordinator Mischelle Black shared that COVID cases at Newport Grammar School have seen a sharp drop in recent weeks, and that the school was optimistic for the future concerning COVID.
Principal Michael Short shared the Cafeteria report for the month in Christina Leas’ absence. NGS served 13,458 reimbursable meals in February across 19 operational days. The cafeteria has finished their Procurement Review with no findings, and they scored a perfect 100 on their most recent Health Inspection. Short also shared that the cafeteria has begun work to build their staff for summer school.
Short’s Principal Report was brief, reminding the board that Monday was the first day of the fourth nine weeks of the school year. He also reported that the school received a check from Dollywood as part of their program that sends money to schools whose employees work in Dollywood Parks.
Assistant Principal Dustin Morrow shared plans for an outdoor dance for RTI-B in light of recent developments with COVID-19. Morrow shared that as cases become less common, the school hopes to “do something a little more normal.”
Federal Programs Supervisor Amy Messer updated the board regarding an upcoming calendar vote at the April meeting. She also informed the board that the ESL program is undergoing its regular monitoring and the school is in the process of budget revisions.
Systems and Assessments Supervisor Dr. Justin Norton briefed the board on the progress of the school’s standardized testing season, as well as the recent procurement of 32 Boxlight smart boards using ESSER funds.
Director Sandra Burchette shared updates with the board regarding numerous ongoing projects in and around Newport Grammar School. She recapped a timeline that covered Phase II of the school’s roofing project, the recent installation of a new cooling tower, upcoming partial window replacement, updates to the third-grade bathrooms, and bids to be voted upon for Phase III of the roofing project.
Burchette also shared plans for a renovation to one of the school’s playgrounds and the upcoming installation of new water bottle refill stations.
In the business agenda of the meeting, the board approved two fundraisers, including the Isaiah 117 “Change Challenge,” as well as a travel request and eight field trips.
The board also approved a second reading of Policy 6.306 regarding Interference/Disruption of School Activities.
The board voted to accept a contract for Grace Rehabilitation Center for Occupational and Physical Therapy.
For Phase III of the NGS roofing project, the board selected the lowest bid from Ridge Roofing, whom are already working on Phase II, at a cost of $548,000.
The board approved supplemental payments to the NGS Boys’ Basketball coaches and athletic directors for their recent trip to the state basketball tournament in Murfreesboro.
The board also approved an increase to the district’s travel reimbursement policy.
The board accepted a mowing contract with TNT Lawnscapes at $517 per cycle.
The final item of the meeting was the consideration of renewing Director Burchette’s contract for the 2022-23 school year, which passed unanimously.
The Newport City Board of Education will meet next on April 18 1t 5:30 p.m. in the Newport Grammar School Auditorium.
