Deputy Timothy Snapp responded to Blue Spruce Road concerning a stolen vehicle. The vehicle in question was a white 2017 Ford F150 work truck owned by Quality Plumbing & Mechanical LLC.
The caller, James Stinnett, reported that Jalen Swift had come to his home asking for a ride to Cocke Estates. Stinnett advised that he had to get dressed and let Swift come inside to wait. Stinnett advised that Swift kept walking back and forth and was asking if he was “ok” and where his keys were.
Swift reportedly walked outside and Stinnett looked out to find his truck was gone. Sergeant Joshua Boyce and Deputy Jacob Sutton went to Cocke Estates and located the truck with the keys still in the ignition. Boyce and Sutton went to Alla Circle where they were able to locate Swift.
Swift was taken into custody, and Stinnett retrieved his truck from Cocke Estates. Central Dispatch ran Swift through the NCIC database and found he was wanted out of Georgia for Obscene Material Possession and Computer Pornography. Swift will be extradited to Georgia for the out-of-state charges.
