NEWPORT—The City of Newport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen met at City Hall for their regularly scheduled October meeting on Tuesday night.
The meeting opened with the approval of September’s minutes. Following the approval, Alderwoman Louanna Ottinger commended Fire Chief Jeremy Shelton and the newly formed Swift Water Rescue Team for their successful water rescue last week.
The board then heard City Administrator James Finchum’s communications. Finchum shared that there were no city employees out of work for COVID-19 related reasons, but that one employee had been absent for another illness.
Finchum also relayed to the board an update regarding the city’s process of accessing its allocated funds from the CARES act. According to Finchum, the city should have access to the money sometime near the beginning of 2022.
He also expressed his frustration towards the state’s requirements for accessing the money.
“I told Representative Harshbarger this… I’m convinced that the state is trying to make it hard on the cities on purpose so that we will decline the money, because the paperwork is just so much and the red tape is just so much,” said Finchum.
“If you do [decline the money], the state gets to keep it and spend it the way they want to, so they’re kind of being a little dirty about it, to be honest with you. They weren’t supposed to make it any tougher than the federal guidelines were, but they are… The only logical conclusion to come to is that they don’t want [the city] to have the money… and I’m not the only one that’s come to that conclusion.”
Finchum went on to share that the Rhythm on the River concert that had been scheduled for October has been rescheduled for the spring due to COVID concerns.
Finchum’s final item of concern was the presence of campaign signs for next year’s elections in the city. Finchum stated that the current city ordinance states that campaign signs are not to be posted until 90 days prior to the election date, which would begin in early February. Finchum told the board he has reached out to the candidates in question and that the staff has posted on Facebook about the matter.
Following Finchum’s communication, the board’s next business item was an appointment to the Library Board to fill a vacancy left by Jeff Fancher. The Library Board’s recommendation for the spot was Pat Mason, which the city board approved unanimously.
The board went on to approve an ordinance to amend the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, as well as a resolution for a public hearing for a planned annexation of property on US 25/70.
Next, the board officially approved the Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan and the Complete Streets Plan, which are infrastructure plans that were presented to the board at previous meetings.
Next, the board approved the hiring of Vaughn and Melton Consulting for a resurfacing project.
The board also approved a purchase of two properties in the White Oak area to be used as a satellite park.
Finally, the board approved bids for four new vehicles for the Newport Police Department, including two patrol SUVs and two unmarked vehicles.
Before the meeting adjourned, Police Chief Maurice Shults requested that the public celebrate Halloween on October 30 in conjunction with Trick or Treat at the Track at Newport City Park.
Shults made the request as an effort to consolidate the city’s Halloween celebration to one day, rather than both Saturday and Sunday nights.
“It helps us tremendously with knowing how to schedule manpower,” Shults added.
The meeting adjourned at 6:22 p.m. and next month’s meeting is scheduled for November 9.
