COCKE COUNTY—Members of the Cocke County Grand Jury reported a number of criminal charges on Monday, February 7. Arraignments for those indicted by the Grand Jury will be held before Cocke County Circuit Court and Honorable Judge Carter Moore.
The following is a list of those indicted by the grand jury. Court records to not identify persons by age, address or occupation, and there may be other people with the same or similar names.
Donald Edward McCoy, charged with one count of Possession of Schedule I with intent to sell, one count of Possession of Schedule I with intent to deliver, three counts of Possession of Schedule II with intent to sell, three counts of Possession of Schedule II with intent to deliver, two counts of Simple Possession of Schedule II, Expired Registration, Theft Over $1,000, Violation of Registration Law and Failure to Register License Plate.
James Denard Raspberry, one count of First Degree Murder, one count of Felony Murder, one count of Reckless Endangerment, three counts of Aggravated Assault and six counts of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping.
Ashley Leisha Mayfield, charged with one count of Possession of Contraband in a Penal Facility, one count of Simple Possession of Methamphetamine and one count of Simple Possession of Schedule IV.
Micah Lamaster, charged with one count of Carrying a Weapon on School Property, one count of Aggravated Burglary, one count of Theft Under $1,000, one count of Vandalism Over $2,500, one count of Theft Over $2,500, one count of Failure to Appear, one count Evading Arrest, one count of Assault and one count of Resisting Arrest.
Kayla Brooke Julian, charged with one count of Theft Over $10,000 and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Theft.
Paris Myiel Jones, charged with three counts of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sell, three counts of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Deliver, one count of Simple Possession of Schedule III and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Dustin Scott James, charged with one count of Forgery Less than $1,000.
Braden Lee James, charged with one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, one count of Driving on Suspended License, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and one count Theft Over $1,000.
William Holloway, charged with one count of Aggravated Domestic Assault.
Roy Lee Haywood, charged with one count Theft Over $1,000 and one count of Driving on a Suspended License.
Leonard Ray Hannah, charged with one count Burglary of a Building, one count of Theft Over $2,500, one count of Driving on a Suspended License, one count Financial Responsibility Law, one count of Criminal Trespass, one count Possession of Burglary Tools and one count of Burglary.
Joseph Lee Hannah, charged with one count of Burglary of a Building and one count of Theft Over $2,500.
Billy Wayne Frazier, charged with one count of Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Sell, one count Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Deliver, one count of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sell, one count of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Deliver, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, one count of Simple Possession of Marijuana and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Issac Adam Finchum, charged with one count of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sell, one count of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Deliver, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell and one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver.
Meagan Cutshaw, charged with one count of Fraudulent use of Credit or Debit Card.
Melissa Gail Compton, charged with one count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and one count of Neglect of a Vulnerable Person.
Jimmy Lynn Caro, charged with one count of AggravatedAssault.
Lynn Byrd, charged with one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.
Heather Ashely Ausborn/Norman, charged with one count Criminal Impersonation and one count of False Reports.
Justin Jose Alvarez, charge with one count of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, one count Criminal Trespassing, one count of Theft Under $1,000, one count of Vandalism Under $1,000, one count Criminal Trespassing, Public Intoxication and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Lewis Adkins, charged with one count of Interference of Emergency Communications and one count of Aggravated Domestic Assault.
Bradley Burton Sword, charged with five counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.
Nicole Angelina Spears, charged with one count Simple Possession of Methamphetamine and one count of Theft Under $1,000.
Henry Lee Shults, charged with Violation of Sex Offender Registry.
Tracy Shawnee Robertson, charged with one count DUI and one count of Implied Consent.
Ethel Marie Ogle, charged with one count of DUI.
James Eric Norris, charged with three counts of Theft Over $2,500.
James Allen Murphy, charged with one count of Aggravated Assault, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, one count Simple Possession of Marijuana, one count Simple Possession of Alprazolam, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest and one count of Driving While Unlicensed.
Jeremy Mark Killion, charged with one count Possession of Heroin with Intent to Sell, one count of Possession of Heroin with Intent to Deliver, one count of Possession of ANPP with Intent to Sell, one count of Possession of ANPP with intent to Deliver, one count of Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Sell, one count of Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, one count of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, one count DUI third offense, one count Implied Consent, one count of Driving of Revoked License and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Dustin Scott James, charged with one count Domestic Assault, Speeding, one count Violation of Financial Responsibility, one count Reckless Driving, one count Failure to Exercise Due Care, one count of Driving on Suspended License and one count of Theft of Merchandise Under $1,000.
Melissa Mae Hall, charged with one count of Evading Arrest.
David Hill, charged with one count of Possession of a Handgun While Under the Influence and one count of Public Intoxication.
Roy Haywood, one count No Driver’s License, one count Reckless Endangerment, one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, one count of Violation of Financial Responsibility, one count Registration Violation, one count Registration Violation, one count of Evading Arrest by Motor Vehicle and one count Failure to Use Due Care.
Amber Nichole Hayes, charged with one count of Burglary and one count of Theft Under $1,000.
David Wayne France, charged with one count introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility, one count Simple Possession of Schedule II, one count Simple Possession of Schedule III, one count Simple Possession of Schedule IV and one count Simple Possession of Schedule VI.
Charles Edmonds, charged with Speeding, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights and Evading Arrest by Motor Vehicle.
Eric Ballard, charged with one count of Possession of Methamphetamine, one count of Possession of Marijuana, one count of Criminal Trespass, one count Evading Arrest by Motor Vehicle, one count Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving on Suspended License, Violation of Financial Responsibility and one count of Failure to Maintain Traffic Lane.
Jordan Lewis Askew, charged with one count of Simple Possession of Marijuana, one count of Simple Possession of Schedule III, one count of Simple Possession of Methamphetamine and one count of Resisting Arrest.
Tamara Ashmore, charged with Identity Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Introduction of Drugs into a Penal Institution, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Schedule III.
Brittany Kay Woolard, charged with one count of Aggravated Burglary, one count of Theft over $2,500 and one count of Criminal Conspiracy.
Archibald Mayo Vick, charged with one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, one count Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, one count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell, one count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Timothy D. Turner, charged with Violation of Sex Offender Registry.
Regan McKenzie Stamper, charged with one count of Assault and one count of Vandalism Under $1,000.
Franklin Ezra Shropshire, charged with one count of Simple Possession of Schedule II and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Mary L. Shelton, charged with one count of Reckless Endangerment, one count of Driving on Suspended License and one count of Evading Arrest by Motor Vehicle.
Frank Andrew Shelton, charged with one count of Theft Over $2,500.
Bene Alfred Shelton, charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and False Imprisonment.
Brian Keith Rines, charged with one count Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sell, Intent to Deliver, one count of Simple Possession of Schedule III, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving on Suspended License.
David Lee Owens, charged with one count of Aggravated Assault.
Jason Carlos Miller, charged with Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Sell, Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Deliver, two counts of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sell, two counts of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Deliver and one count of Drug Paraphernalia.
Ernest Miller, charged with one count of Violation of Sex Offender Registry.
Chad Austin McGaha, charged with Driving While in Possession of Methamphetamine, one count of Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, Driving on Revoked License, one count of Violation of Registration Law, one count of Violation of Financial Responsibility Law and one count of Seat Belt Violation.
