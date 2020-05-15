NEWPORT—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office has announced that human remains have been found inside a home that was destroyed by fire on Tuesday morning.
Investigators located the remains on Wednesday after they returned to the scene to properly search through the debris.
The remains have been collected and taken to the Knoxville Forensic Center to confirm the identity.
Several first responders were dispatched to 875 Anise Way in reference to a structure fire just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12.
Upon arrival, Deputy Zach Shelton said the home was fully engulfed in flames with the roof and walls beginning to collapse.
According to reports, five individuals were inside the home, and four were able to escape the fire.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Bomb and Arson team is assisting the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.
Officials have not determined what caused the fire.
