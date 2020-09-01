COSBY—A Cosby man is facing a pair of charges following a vehicle pursuit on Friday, Aug. 28.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office identified the male as Jonathan Lynn Ball, 26, Timberlake Circle.
He was charged with evading arrest and reckless endangerment.
On Friday, Deputy Blake Cupp reported while patrolling the area of Cosby Highway, he observed Ball operating a vehicle without wearing a seatbelt.
As Deputy Cupp attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Ball refused to stop and continued south on Cosby Highway toward Hooper Highway at a high rate of speed.
During the pursuit, Ball was driving “very recklessly” according to the report, and was passing vehicles at high rates of speed.
The pursuit came to an end on Cocke County Line Road after Ball stopped and surrendered.
Ball was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
