NEWPORT—Officials with Conagra Brands recently announced that the Newport facility will remain open until October of this year.
Dennis Gregg, Human Resources Manager of the Newport plant, made the announcement during a meeting of the Newport/Cocke County Economic Development and Partnership boards.
Conagra was set to close the facility in January of 2021, but an increased demand for canned food items brought on by the pandemic delayed the closure. The plant was scheduled to close once again in August of this year, but once more food demands have led to a second delay.
“We always want these transitions to go smoothly and from time to time the schedules shift. In this case we simply want to ensure that we can make the amount of product needed to meet demand. We’ve discussed it with employees so they are fully aware that we’ve extended the timeline,” said Daniel Hare, Director of Communications and External Relations for Conagra.
Conagra’s Newport facility employees over 300 individuals, and has been a mainstay for decades through various buyouts and name changes.
